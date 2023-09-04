Braves News: Rasiel Iglesias Wins NL Reliever of the Month, Matt Olson Goes Deep, More

Man, what a fun weekend.

Sure, the Braves were not able to get the sweep in Los Angeles as they dropped the series finale in a 3-1 loss to the Dodgers. But overall, the Braves went 8-2 over a pretty tough road trip out west, and they capped it off with taking 3 out of 4 from the Dodgers. To put Atlanta’s success over the weekend into perspective, they had more wins at Dodger Stadium this weekend than they had from 2018-2022 combined, a time span over which the Braves went 2-10.

Ronald Acuna Jr. looked fully motivated to take full advantage of boosting his resume for NL MVP, the Braves starting pitching was excellent, and clutch hits were a plenty before Sunday. However, despite yesterday’s loss, it was good to see Matt Olson go deep once again. It was first home run since August 13th, and it puts him right on pace to potentially break Andruw Jones’s franchise record for home runs in a season.

Behold, the Matt Olson HR Tracker!



Olson's 2023 HR total as compared to Andruw Jones' 2005 pace by #Braves game number for each.



Jones set the single-season franchise record with 51 HR in 2005.



Olson is 7 away from the record. pic.twitter.com/aXTJ0wpE3d — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) September 3, 2023

After Olson’s torrid stretch of hitting through June, July, and early August, he has struggled over the past few weeks. However, if this can be the start of another hot stretch of hitting, Olson is more than capable of making plenty of history during the home stretch of the season.

Braves News

Rather quietly at times it seems, Rasiel Iglesias has been one of the best relievers in baseball since the All-Star Break. His production earned him the NL Reliever of the Month award for August.

Along with Iglesias, several Braves enjoyed a good bit of success in August as the team got back to winning at a frequent pace.

If you want to experience an hour of joy, check out the latest interview from “Pitching Ninja” Rob Friedman with the legendary Greg Maddux.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss all the important takeaways from the Braves road trip and their success last stop in Los Angeles on the Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News