Ask Battery Power: Braves mailbag questions request

Get your questions in now!

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v. Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves just are coming off of an 8-2 western trip and capped it off by taking three of four from the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Atlanta has 90 wins, a 15 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies and a six-game advantage over the Dodgers for the best record in the National League.

With that as the backdrop, now seems like a good time for another mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday. All questions received by Thursday, September 7 will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or email them to us at batterypowersbn [at] gmail [dot] com.

