Braves News: Atlanta Returns Home to face Cardinals, Mutual Respect Among MVP Hopefuls, More

The Braves likely enjoyed a much needed off day after a long but successful road trip out west. The Braves went 8-2, and looked like the World Series favorite many have pegged them to be for much of this season. Now the Braves look to progress through September, look to win frequently also make plenty of history.
First up for the Braves will be the St. Louis Cardinals, without a doubt one of the more disappointing teams in baseball this year. After that, the Braves will play the Pirates before 14 games against NL East opponents, including seven against the Phillies. The hope for Atlanta before their stretch of play against division opponents has to be maintaining the consistency they have had from the starting staff and their offense.
With the potential to secure a division title, a playoff spot, and a bye as a top team in the National league this month, the Braves still have plenty to play for.
Braves News
- While there was plenty of storylines to discuss during the Braves and Dodgers matchup, the NL MVP race is as close as ever, and the two main contenders clearly have plenty of mutual respect for each other.
- While the 2023 season still has plenty left to accomplish, Battery Power takes an early look at the 2024 lineups and pitching staffs.
- Despite unfortunate injury luck, JR Ritchie is doing well for himself on and off the field.
- While the Braves playoff spot is more secure now than it was a week ago, the NL Playoff picture has many spots still up for grabs as September has arrived.
MLB News
- Royce Lewis is in the midst of quite a hot streak as he hit his 3rd Grand Slam in eight games.
- As the AL West heats up, the Astros used five home runs to beat the Rangers on Monday.
- While Shohei Ohtani is likely to have surgery to repair his most recent UCL injury, it is yet to be determined if it will be Tommy John Surgery.
- Though the Guardians lost 20-6, utility position player David Fry pitched four innings in relief to give the Cleveland bullpen the ability to remain fresh.
- The trip to Atlanta will be significant for multiple Cardinals this week, as Georgia native Jordan Walker will play for the first time in Atlanta while Adam Wainwright will be pitching for the last time in his home state.
- Sunday into Monday, Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urias was arrested in relation to a domestic violence incident.
