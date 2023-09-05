Braves News: Atlanta Returns Home to face Cardinals, Mutual Respect Among MVP Hopefuls, More

The Braves likely enjoyed a much needed off day after a long but successful road trip out west. The Braves went 8-2, and looked like the World Series favorite many have pegged them to be for much of this season. Now the Braves look to progress through September, look to win frequently also make plenty of history.

First up for the Braves will be the St. Louis Cardinals, without a doubt one of the more disappointing teams in baseball this year. After that, the Braves will play the Pirates before 14 games against NL East opponents, including seven against the Phillies. The hope for Atlanta before their stretch of play against division opponents has to be maintaining the consistency they have had from the starting staff and their offense.

With the potential to secure a division title, a playoff spot, and a bye as a top team in the National league this month, the Braves still have plenty to play for.

