Braves recall Michael Soroka, option Ben Heller to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday morning that they have recalled Michael Soroka and that he will start tonight’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. Reliever Ben Heller was optioned back to Gwinnett to open up a spot on the active roster.

Soroka will make his first appearance in the majors since July 21 when he allowed six hits and four runs over six innings in Milwaukee against the Brewers. He’s made six appearances (five starts) for the Braves and has a 5.52 ERA and a 6.33 FIP in 29 1/3 innings. Soroka has made 17 starts at Gwinnett where he has a 3.41 ERA and a 3.61 FIP in 87 innings. Soroka is up over 100 innings for the season after logging just 25 innings in 2022 while making his way back from a pair of torn Achilles.

Heller was recalled to the active roster this past weekend as a fresh arm for the bullpen. He allowed three hits and one run over two innings in Sunday’s game against the Dodgers.

Additionally the Braves announced that Ehire Adrianza will begin a rehab assignment tonight with High A Rome. Adrianza has appeared in just five games this season and is 0-for-10 at the plate. An elbow injury sent him to the injured list in May and he suffered a strained shoulder while on that rehab assignment.