Nicky Lopez starts at shortstop as Braves take on Cardinals

The lineups for tonight’s series opener between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals have been released. We’ve got one player making an expected return to the lineup and another one taking a day off in favor of a new face. So let’s not waste any more time and talk about these lineups tonight, shall we?

Here’s how the Braves are looking:

There’s Nicky Lopez, batting ninth and playing shortstop for the Braves tonight. Orlando Arcia is out of the lineup as it looks like he’s simply getting the day off. Outside of Lopez’s inclusion in the lineup, things are just like you’d expect from how the Braves have looked lately and that includes Sean Murphy re-entering the lineup after his usual day off on Sunday.

Meanwhile, here’s what the Cardinals are going with tonight:

STL vs. ATL for three games! pic.twitter.com/5vwfonproj — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 5, 2023

The top five in this lineup are what you’d expect to see from the Cardinals, as their usual suspects are here and accounted for. Jordan Walker gets the nod for DH tonight, Tyler O’Neill is back in left field, Tommy Edman moves to center field after playing shortstop yesterday while Masyn Winn is today’s shortstop of choice for St. Louis.

Tonight’s game starts at 7:20 P.M. E.T. and can be seen on Bally Sports South.