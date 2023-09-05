 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nicky Lopez starts at shortstop as Braves take on Cardinals

Orlando Arcia gets a day off as Nicky Lopez enters the lineup against St. Louis

By Demetrius Bell
New York Mets v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The lineups for tonight’s series opener between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals have been released. We’ve got one player making an expected return to the lineup and another one taking a day off in favor of a new face. So let’s not waste any more time and talk about these lineups tonight, shall we?

Here’s how the Braves are looking:

There’s Nicky Lopez, batting ninth and playing shortstop for the Braves tonight. Orlando Arcia is out of the lineup as it looks like he’s simply getting the day off. Outside of Lopez’s inclusion in the lineup, things are just like you’d expect from how the Braves have looked lately and that includes Sean Murphy re-entering the lineup after his usual day off on Sunday.

Meanwhile, here’s what the Cardinals are going with tonight:

The top five in this lineup are what you’d expect to see from the Cardinals, as their usual suspects are here and accounted for. Jordan Walker gets the nod for DH tonight, Tyler O’Neill is back in left field, Tommy Edman moves to center field after playing shortstop yesterday while Masyn Winn is today’s shortstop of choice for St. Louis.

Tonight’s game starts at 7:20 P.M. E.T. and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

