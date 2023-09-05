Braves vs. Cardinals Game Thread: 9/5/2023

Last week was a great week for the Atlanta Braves as they swept the Rockies and took three out of four games against the Dodgers and did all of this on the road, as well. It’s a new week and the Braves are back at home and the team that’s welcoming them back to town is none other than the St. Louis Cardinals.

On paper, the Cardinals seem like a solid team but the on-field results have been killing them all season — as evidenced by the fact that they’re currently in last place and staring down an extremely rare losing season. Still, this team has to be taken just as seriously as any other, so this should be a tough contest for Michael Soroka and the rest of the Braves this evening. Hopefully we’ll be talking about yet another win for the high-flying Braves by the end of this night.

Game Notes