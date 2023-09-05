Braves to place Michael Soroka and Vaughn Grissom on Injured List

Tuesday had a bit of added excitement as the Braves welcomed the Cardinals to Truist Park. However, while seeing Michael Soroka on an MLB mound once again was great, his start did not yield the best of results. Soroka struggled through much of his outing, and was removed after only three innings of work in the 10-6 loss to the Cardinals.

After the game, it was confirmed as to why the Braves removed Soroka from the start.

Soroka has numbness in his fingers and will go on the IL, Snitker said.



In Triple A, Vaughn Grissom tweaked his right hip and went on the IL. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) September 6, 2023

Obviously, any report of numbness in the fingers of a pitcher is scary. Time will eventually reveal more details as to the exact cause of the issue, and hopefully a plan will be in place soon to help Soroka get back to health. While nothing is certain, there is a realistic chance this may be the end to the 2023 season for Soroka. Obviously, it definitely is a disappointing development for Soroka as he once again is dealing with another injury.

Another relevant development is that infielder Vaughn Grissom has been placed on the injured list in the minors with a hip injury. It seems as if the injury may be a minor occurrence, so Grissom hopefully will be back as soon as possible. Grissom recently returned to the minors after coming up to the majors while Ozzie Albies was on the injured list.

In the case of both Soroka and Grissom, the Braves have every reason to be cautious and ensure they address each injury as thoroughly as possible. More news on both injuries will likely be available over the next few days, and hopefully, the news will be positive for both Soroka and Grissom.