This Day in Braves History: Andruw Jones becomes third fastest player ever to 50 home runs

Braves Franchise History

1948 - Warren Spahn goes 14 innings to beat the Dodgers 2-1. Spahn picked off Jackie Robinson twice and allowed just five hits. Johnny Sain won 4-0 in the nightcap. The combo will start 11 of the next 16 games for the Braves.

1952 - Sid Gordon goes 5-for-8 as the Braves fall 7-6 in a 17-inning game one loss in a doubleheader. Robin Roberts tossed all 17 innings for Philadelphia.

1986 - Bob Horner hits his first career grand slam to help the Braves to a 4-2 win over the Pirates. Horner set a major league record by hitting 210 homers before connecting on his first grand slam. A record that would later be broken by Sammy Sosa.

1998 - Andruw Jones hits his 50th career home run in a 4-0 win over the Mets. He becomes the third youngest player in major league history trailing only Mel Ott and Tony Conigliaro. John Smoltz held the Mets to just three hits and struck out 12.

MLB History

1913 - Eddie Collins steals home twice in a 9-2 win over the Red Sox to tie the major league record.

1915 - Babe Ruth holds the Yankees hitless until the eighth to help the Red Sox to a 5-2 win. Ruth also had two hits in the win.

1916 - Ty Cobb takes over in the 10th inning for the Tigers against St. Louis. Cobb beats out an infield single, then steals second and advances to third on a low throw. He holds at third as Bobby Veach grounds out sharply to first baseman George Sisler, but then runs for home and scores ahead of the throw as Sisler jogs over to touch the first base bag. Detroit wins 4-3.

1945 - A’s catcher Greek George receives an indefinite suspension after punching umpire Joe Rue. George will not play in the majors again.

1959 - The Dodgers set an attendance record when 39,432 fans show up for a doubleheader against the Cubs. Sandy Koufax sets a major league record with 41 strikeouts in his last three games, but loses the opener 3-0 as Ernie Banks connects for a three-run blast in the ninth inning.

1976 - Dodgers catcher Steve Yeager is seriously injured when he is struck in the throat by the jagged end of a broken bat while he is in the on deck circle.

1995 - Cal Ripken plays in his 2,131st consecutive game to break Lou Gehrig’s 56-year record. Ripken receives a 22-minute standing ovation from the Baltimore crowd in the fifth inning as the game becomes official.

1996 - Eddie Murray becomes the 15th player in major league history to hit 500 home runs. He also joins Hank Aaron and Willie Mays as the only players in history to have 500 homers and 3,000 hits.

