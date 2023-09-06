Braves News: Michael Soroka headed to IL, Braves claim Andrew Velazquez, more

Shortly after being recalled to the Atlanta Braves, right-hander Michael Soroka is headed to the injured list after experiencing numbness in his fingers. Soroka threw an atrocious three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. He was tagged with five earned runs.

Michael Soroka felt numbness in his fingers and he’s going on the IL. — Gabe Burns (@GabeBurnsAJC) September 6, 2023

“He’s got some numbness in his fingers,” skipper Brian Snitker said of Soroka. “They’ll check him out more but he’s going on the IL,” he added. “He said he didn’t really know when it started when I asked him.”

Tuesday’s outing marked Soroka’s first major league appearance since July 21, and while it is still uncertain, this outing may have been his last of the season. A move to the injured list will likely be made today, with a timetable for his recovery to be revealed soon after.

More Braves News:

The Atlanta Braves claimed infielder Andrew Velazquez off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. In a corresponding move, Yonny Chirinos was placed on the 60-day injured list.

The Braves lost their second straight game after dropping the series opener to the Cardinals, 10-6.

Hurston Waldrep of the Braves’ 2023 draft class has cracked the top 100 of Baseball America’s prospect list.

MLB News:

The New York Yankees have shut down first baseman Anthony Rizzo for the remainder of the season. Rizzo has been on the IL for the last month with post-concussion syndrome.

The Houston Astros have placed reliever Ryne Stanek on the 15-day injured list with an ankle sprain. Stanek suffered the injury on Monday during the ninth inning.

New York Mets starter Carlos Carrasco will miss the remainder of the season after fracturing a finger that was crushed by a 50-pound dumbbell.