Braves place Michael Soroka, Collin McHugh on 15-day injured list

As expected, the Atlanta Braves announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday’s match up against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves placed right-handers Michael Soroka and Collin McHugh on the 15-day injured list. They also recalled Darius Vines and Ben Heller back to the active roster.

Soroka hits the injured list with what is being called forearm inflammation. He was hit hard in Tuesday’s start against St. Louis and exited after the third inning with numbness in the fingers on his pitching hand. That is normally a concerning injury and he will likely undergo additional testing to determine how severe the problem is.

McHugh replaced Soroka and allowed four runs in three innings of relief. McHugh was a dependable reliever last season for Atlanta, but has had an up and down season with a 4.30 ERA and a 4.09 FIP. He has struggled to miss bats of late.

Vines made his major league debut on the previous road trip and was effective allowing two runs over six innings at Coors Field. He will serve as a fresh arm for the bullpen, but would be favored to start Sunday’s game unless he is needed before then.

Heller was recalled to the roster during this past weekend’s series in Los Angeles and allowed one run over two innings in his only appearance. Both Vines and Heller were eligible to be recalled, because they are replacing players that were placed on the injured list.