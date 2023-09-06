Spencer Strider, Braves look to even series against Cardinals

After dropping their series opener, the Atlanta Braves will try to get back in the win column Wednesday when they continue a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves while the Cardinals will go with right-hander Dakota Hudson.

Strider has put together strong numbers in his first full season as a starter. He will make his 28th start in Wednesday’s game and has a 3.56 ERA and a 2.81 FIP to go along with a 38.0% strikeout rate. Strider leads the majors with 245 strikeouts and is within shouting distance of John Smoltz’s modern day franchise record of 276. Strider allowed four hits and four runs over six innings in his last start against the Dodgers where a sixth-inning home run by Mookie Betts skewed his final line. He totaled nine strikeouts in that outing and has struck out at least nine four of his last six starts.

Hudson will make his eighth start of the season in Wednesday’s game. He allowed three hits and held the Pirates to just one run over seven innings in his last start. Since moving into the rotation, he has allowed three runs or less in six of his seven starts.

Despite losing Tuesday, the Braves’ magic number was reduced to 11 thanks to the Phillies’ loss in San Diego. The Dodgers lost as well so Atlanta still holds a six-game advantage for the best record in the National League.

The Braves announced a pair of roster moves ahead of Wednesday’s game. Michael Soroka and Collin McHugh were both placed on the injured list. Soroka lasted just three innings in Tuesday’s start and felt some numbness in his fingers. McHugh hit the IL with shoulder inflammation. Darius Vines and Ben Heller were recalled to take their spots on the active roster. Both will serve as fresh arms although Vines is the favorite to start Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh provided that he isn’t needed before then.

Atlanta lost for just the second time this season when they hit at least four homers Tuesday night. All four homers were solo shots. Matt Olson took over the major league lead with his 45th home run and has homered in two straight games. Ozzie Albies hit his 29th and needs just one more to become the fifth Braves player with at least 30.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, September 6, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan