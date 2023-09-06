Orlando Arcia back in the lineup for the Braves Wednesday against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves will look to move a step closer to clinching another division title Wednesday night when they continue a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Atlanta’s magic number to clinch the NL East is 11. Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves Wednesday while the Cardinals will go with right-hander Dakota Hudson.

Orlando Arcia returns to the starting lineup after giving way to Nicky Lopez in the opener. Sean Murphy starts behind the plate for the second straight day and will bat seventh. Matt Olson is 2-for-3 with two walks in his career against Hudson.

For the Cardinals, Alec Burleson will serve as the DH and will bat sixth. Jordan Walker will play right field and hit seventh. Rookie Masyn Winn gets another start at shortstop and will bat ninth.

Wednesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.