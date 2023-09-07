PTBNL Episode 55: Michael Soroka injury, Braves mini-skid, Hurston Waldrep, what to watch in September and more

In Episode 55 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Stephen is joined by Brad Rowland to talk all things Braves’ baseball. In this episode, they guys discuss the injury to Michael Soroka and the all ripples it leads to, as well as the mini-skid the team is on right now. Also discussed was the rise of first round pick Hurston Waldrep, some Cy Young talk, and things to watch for in September.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.