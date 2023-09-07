Braves News: Soroka and McHugh to the IL, rough loss, more

The Braves had a rough day overall, as Michael Soroka and Collin McHugh both hit the 15-day IL, Soroka with right forearm inflammation that will end his season but won’t require surgery, and McHugh with right shoulder inflammation. This is pretty brutal for Soroka, who worked so hard to get back from two torn Achilles injuries and struggled to find consistency this season. His future with Atlanta is uncertain. Meanwhile, McHugh just hasn’t been his best self this season and hopefully can come back healthy and right again in time for the playoffs.

On the field, the team lost again to the Cardinals, as Spencer Strider had a rough and short outing, requiring the use of Darius Vines, who otherwise might have started another game soon, although that may still be an option another number of days away. I remain unconcerned about Strider long term, but it sure isn’t great for the wins and losses when he has an outing like Wednesday’s.

Braves News

The Braves put Soroka and McHugh on the 15-day IL, calling up Darius Vines and Ben Heller in their places.

Spencer Strider had a rough evening, as did the bullpen, which was too much for the offense to overcome.

Sam took a look at how the 1998 Braves stack up against these 2023 Braves.

MLB News

Matt Manning is done for the season with a broken foot.

The Angels placed Randal Grichuk back on waivers, for the second time in a week.

Arizona DFA’d veteran infielder Nick Ahmed.

Gary Sanchez and Ji Man Choi each were diagnosed with their own respective fractures.

The D’Backs are calling up one of the top prospects in baseball, Jordan Lawlar.

MLB Placed Julio Urias on administrative leave after recent domestic violence arrest by the Dodgers’ starter.

Miami had a rough day, as both Sandy Alcantara and Jorge Soler hit the IL.

Andrew McCutchen is out for the remainder of the regular season with a partially torn Achilles.