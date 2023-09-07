Max Fried looks to halt skid as Braves wrap up series against St. Louis

The Atlanta Braves will try to an avoid a sweep and snap a three-game losing skid in the process Thursday night when they wrap up their season series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Max Fried will get the start for Atlanta while veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright starts for St. Louis.

The Braves dropped the opener of the series 10-6 on Tuesday and then fell 11-6 Wednesday behind an onslaught of homers from the Cardinals. St. Louis has homered eight times in the series, including three from Nolan Gorman. It is the first time all season that Atlanta has allowed double digit runs in consecutive games.

They will be looking for Fried to take on the role of stopper Thursday. He is coming off a masterful performance where he tossed seven shutout innings while striking out 10 in a big win over the Dodgers. Thursday’s game will be Fried’s seventh start since returning from the injured list. He has a 2.86 ERA and a 2.89 FIP over 34 2/3 innings during that span.

It has been a tough season overall for the veteran Wainwright, who remains two wins shy of 200 for his career. He brings an 8.10 ERA and a 5.90 FIP into Thursday’s start. He did pitch well in his last outing against the Padres where he scattered eight hits, but allowed just one run over six innings. Prior to that, Wainwright had allowed a total of 24 runs in just 14 2/3 innings across four starts.

Spencer Strider struggled early Wednesday and put Atlanta in hole to start. The offense tried to dig their way out of it and cut the deficit to two, before Gorman hit a three-run home run in the eighth to put the game away. Matt Olson hit his 46th home run of the season and has homered in three straight games. Austin Riley hit his 34th and has homered in both games of the series.

First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, September 7, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan