Austin Riley gets a day off for Braves in series finale against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves will try to avoid a sweep Thursday evening when they wrap up a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Max Fried will get the start for Atlanta while Adam Wainwright will go for St. Louis.

Austin Riley is out of the Braves’ lineup for Thursday’s game as Brian Snitker looks to give guys some rest over the final few weeks of the regular season. Nicky Lopez will start in place of Riley at third and will hit ninth. Travis d’Arnaud will be behind the plate and hit sixth.

For the Cardinals, Tommy Edman moves into the leadoff spot against the lefty Fried. Tyler O’Neil starts in left and will bat second. Paul Goldschmidt will serve as the DH Thursday with Luken Baker getting the start at first base.

First pitch from Truist Park Thursday is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.