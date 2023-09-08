This Day in Braves History: Julio Teheran picks up first major league win

Braves Franchise History

1928: The Phillies take two from the Braves, winning 10-6 and 4-0. Earl Caldwell, who reported to the Phillies yesterday, tosses the shutout in his first major league start.

1955: With a 10-2 win over the Braves at Milwaukee’s County Stadium, the Dodgers clinch the National League pennant with a 17-game lead. It is the earliest date in history in which a team has captured a flag.

1963: For the thirteenth and final time in his career, Braves’ lefthander Warren Spahn has a twenty-win season as he beats the Phillies, 3-2.

1967: Despite a brilliant relief effort by Dick Kelley, the Braves lose a 4-1 decision at Philadelphia. Kelley ties the National League record for relievers with six consecutive strikeouts.

1969: The Braves acquire veteran pitchers Hoyt Wilhelm and Bob Priddy from the Angels in exchange for minor league prospects Mickey Rivers and Clint Compton. Hoyt will only stay for a little while as the Braves will waive the knuckleballer to the Cubs in September 1970.

1975 The Astros outslug the Braves, 9-6, with Jose Sosa picking up his only career win. The loss goes to Frank LaCorte who was making his major league debut.

1981: Houston’s Cesar Cedeno is fined $5,000 but not suspended after attacking a fan during the Astros’ 3-2 loss to the Braves. Witnesses said that three men in the box seats had been loudly berating Cedeno’s wife and making remarks about the 1973 incident in which he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the accidental shooting death of a young woman in the Dominican Republic.

2011: The Braves sweep a doubleheader from the Mets at Citi Field, increasing their lead in the Wild Card race to 7.5 games. A pair of rookies pick up the wins, Mike Minor in the 6-5 defeat of New York in the opener, and Julio Teheran, with his first major league victory, as the Braves prevail, 5-1, in the nightcap. All four starters are in fact rookies (Chris Schwinden and Dillon Gee start for the Mets), the first time four rookie pitchers are the starters in a doubleheader since 1965.

MLB History

1996: Todd Hundley joins Mickey Mantle as the only other switch hitter to hit 40 homers in a season. His 40th home run also breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Mets club record for most homers in a single season.

1996: A Gary Sheffield 5th-inning home run against the Expos’ Pedro Martinez breaks the major league home run record for a season; the previous record of 4,458 was set 1987.

1998: Mark McGwire breaks Roger Maris’ single-season home run mark by clouting his 62nd of the year off Steve Trachsel in the 4th inning of the Cardinals’ 6-3 win over the Cubs in St. Louis.

2008: Gary Sheffield hits a grand slam for the official 250,000th homer in major league history. The blow is Sheffield’s second homer of the day and his 13th career grand slam. Magglio Ordonez, Miguel Cabrera and Mike Hessman also homer as the Tigers outslug the A’s, 14-8.

2019: The Astros annihilate the Mariners 21-1. Gerrit Cole allows just 1 hit and no walks in eight innings while striking out 15. It is his third straight game of 14+ strikeouts, something accomplished by only one other pitcher since 1908, by Pedro Martinez during his otherworldly 1999 season. Rookie Yordan Alvarez continues to mash the ball, collecting six RBI on four hits.

