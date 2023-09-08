Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. homers twice, upcoming pitching plans, and more

The Atlanta Braves were able to avoid the sweep after Thursday night’s 8-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Ronald Acuña Jr. got things going early with a first-pitch home run and followed it up with some more longball in the sixth inning.

Thursday became Acuña’s 12th career multi-homer game.

Acuña wasn’t the only Brave to homer during the series finale. He was joined by Travis d’Arnaud, Matt Olson, and Michael Harris II.

Acuña and the Braves look to carry last night’s momentum into today’s series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight at 7:20 ET.

More Braves News:

Bryce Elder is set to start game one against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The pitching plans for the remainder of the series are still unknown, with Allan Winans, Dylan Dodd, or Jared Shuster each possibilities.

Spencer Schwellenbach’s outing of six perfect innings headlines Wednesday’s minor league recap.

The Braves do have quite a few surprise candidates who have a shot at the 2023 postseason roster.

Episode 55 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses the Michael Soroka injury, the Braves’ three-game skid, and more.

MLB News:

Stephen Strasburg’s retirement press conference with the Washington Nationals was set for September 9, but after a contract disagreement, the deal has been canceled.

The Texas Rangers have placed right fielder Adolis Garcia on the 10-day injured list with a right patellar tendon strain. Garcia suffered the injury during the second inning of Wednesday’s game.