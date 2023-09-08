 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: Should rest for October be focus despite Spencer Strider chasing history?

Plus, celebrating Andruw Jones’ greatest moments as Braves retire his number, and another setback for Michael Soroka

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
Spencer Strider is chasing the franchise’s first 300-strikeout season and has a shot at the National League Cy Young. But with a workload that has surpassed his 2022, and the Atlanta Braves holding a sizable cushion in the bid for the No. 1 seed in the postseason, should rest enter into the equation for the right-hander?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney weigh in. Plus, debating Andruw Jones’ greatest moment, what’s next for Michael Soroka after another setback, and previewing the weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

