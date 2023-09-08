Battery Power TV: Should rest for October be focus despite Spencer Strider chasing history?

Spencer Strider is chasing the franchise’s first 300-strikeout season and has a shot at the National League Cy Young. But with a workload that has surpassed his 2022, and the Atlanta Braves holding a sizable cushion in the bid for the No. 1 seed in the postseason, should rest enter into the equation for the right-hander?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney weigh in. Plus, debating Andruw Jones’ greatest moment, what’s next for Michael Soroka after another setback, and previewing the weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

