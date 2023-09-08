Matt Olson is the Braves’ Roberto Clemente Award nominee for 2023

Matt Olson is the Atlanta Braves 2023 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. The award is bestowed annually “to the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.
Each club nominates a player to be considered for the Award. Justin Turner won the award in 2022 as a member of the Dodgers. The Braves have three past winners of the award in John Smoltz (2005), Dale Murphy (1988) and Phil Niekro (1980). The winner will be announced during the World Series. Fans can start voting for the Award right away.
Here is a list of all of the nominees:
Arizona Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed
Atlanta Braves: Matt Olson
Baltimore Orioles: Kyle Gibson
Boston Red Sox: Tanner Houck
Chicago Cubs: Marcus Stroman
Chicago White Sox: Liam Hendriks
Cincinnati Reds: Hunter Greene
Cleveland Guardians: Jose Ramirez
Colorado Rockies: Kyle Freeland
Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera
Houston Astros: Jeremy Pena
Kansas City Royals: Salvador Perez
Los Angeles Angels: Mike Trout
Los Angeles Dodgers: Chris Taylor
Miami Marlins: Jorge Soler
Milwaukee Brewers: Christian Yelich
Minnesota Twins: Carlos Correa
New York Mets: Francisco Lindor
New York Yankees: Aaron Judge
Oakland Athletics: Tony Kemp
Philadelphia Phillies: Kyle Schwarber
Pittsburgh Pirates: David Bednar
San Diego Padres: Tim Hill
San Francisco Giants: Brandon Crawford
Seattle Mariners: Marco Gonzales
St. Louis Cardinals: Paul Goldschmidt
Tampa Bay Rays: Shane McClanahan
Texas Rangers: Jon Gray
Toronto Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Washington Nationals: Josiah Gray
