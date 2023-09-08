Matt Olson is the Braves’ Roberto Clemente Award nominee for 2023

Matt Olson is the Atlanta Braves 2023 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. The award is bestowed annually “to the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Your 2023 Atlanta Braves Roberto Clemente Award Nominee: @mattolson21!



Each club nominates a player to be considered for the Award. Justin Turner won the award in 2022 as a member of the Dodgers. The Braves have three past winners of the award in John Smoltz (2005), Dale Murphy (1988) and Phil Niekro (1980). The winner will be announced during the World Series. Fans can start voting for the Award right away.

Here is a list of all of the nominees:

Arizona Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed

Atlanta Braves: Matt Olson

Baltimore Orioles: Kyle Gibson

Boston Red Sox: Tanner Houck

Chicago Cubs: Marcus Stroman

Chicago White Sox: Liam Hendriks

Cincinnati Reds: Hunter Greene

Cleveland Guardians: Jose Ramirez

Colorado Rockies: Kyle Freeland

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera

Houston Astros: Jeremy Pena

Kansas City Royals: Salvador Perez

Los Angeles Angels: Mike Trout

Los Angeles Dodgers: Chris Taylor

Miami Marlins: Jorge Soler

Milwaukee Brewers: Christian Yelich

Minnesota Twins: Carlos Correa

New York Mets: Francisco Lindor

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge

Oakland Athletics: Tony Kemp

Philadelphia Phillies: Kyle Schwarber

Pittsburgh Pirates: David Bednar

San Diego Padres: Tim Hill

San Francisco Giants: Brandon Crawford

Seattle Mariners: Marco Gonzales

St. Louis Cardinals: Paul Goldschmidt

Tampa Bay Rays: Shane McClanahan

Texas Rangers: Jon Gray

Toronto Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Washington Nationals: Josiah Gray