Dylan Dodd will start for the Braves on Saturday

After their 8-2 victory in the series opener against the Pirates, the Braves announced that Dylan Dodd will start Saturday’s game. That’s pretty much it, that’s the Tweet, as they say:

Dodd will start tomorrow — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) September 9, 2023

Dodd started the year in Atlanta’s rotation, but things went poorly for him pretty quickly. He had a surprisingly awesome MLB debut (five innings, no runs, no walks, three strikeouts against the Cardinals), but has been obliterated in his other four starts at the big league level. His second start was so bad that he was demoted to the minors for a month, and every effort in spot starting duty has just seen him sent back to Gwinnett. His seasonal line in five starts is a 166 ERA-, 177 FIP-, and 144 xFIP-... and his xERA is way worse.

Dodd also hasn’t really done much of anything at Gwinnett when he hasn’t been hammered at the big league level, with an incredibly ugly 6.55 ERA, 5.74 FIP, and 5.28 xFIP at that level. This is pretty much the Braves just throwing someone to the sea wolves as they line up their rotation for the four-game set in Philadelphia while giving those guys some extra rest. On the flip side, the Pirates don’t actually hit well... but neither do the Tigers, and they still blasted Dodd for three homers in four innings in his most recent big league start, back in June.

Tomorrow’s game is at 7:20 pm ET; you should watch to see if the bats can outslug whatever problems Dodd throws towards their path to victory.