This Day in Braves History: Bruce Sutter picks up 300th career save

Braves Franchise History

1914: - Boston Braves’ hurler George Davis no-hits the Phillies, 7-0.

1935: With the Cardinals’ Phil Collins losing to Curt Davis and the Phils, 4-3, the Cubs extend their winning streak to six straight games. Chicago tops the Braves, 5-1 and 2-1, behind the pitching of Larry French and Tex Carleton, cutting the Cardinal lead to a single game.

1969: Atlanta’s Phil Niekro wins 20 games for the first time with a 2-1 defeat of the Dodgers. The victory pulls the Braves into third place, 1.5 games from the National League West lead.

1980: Reds fireballer Mario Soto strikes out 15 Braves in a 7-1 Reds win in Atlanta.

1988: Bruce Sutter joins Rollie Fingers and Rich Gossage as the only pitchers to save 300 games as Atlanta beats San Diego, 5-4, in 11 innings.

2020 It’s a day of high scoring games as the Braves set a team record by scoring 29 runs in a 29-9 win over the Marlins; the total is also the highest by a National League team since the start of the 20th Century. Adam Duvall leads the charge with his second three-homer game in a week and drives in nine runs.

MLB History

1990: Tigers outfielder Scott Lusader loses the battle to bright sun and soggy turf and makes three errors (two fielding and one throwing) in the first inning against the White Sox. It’s a first in the American League since 1925. The Sox score seven runs in the inning and coast home, 13-3, snapping the Tigers’ seven-game winning streak.

1993: The major leagues vote to divide each league into three divisions and add another round of postseason featuring one wild card team in each league.

2002: The Diamondbacks beat the Padres, 5-2, as Randy Johnson reaches 300 strikeouts for the fifth consecutive season, extending his major league record.

2007: Todd Helton hits his 35th double of the season, this one against Joe Thatcher, in a 4-2 Rockies win. It makes him the first major leaguer ever to hit 35 or more doubles ten years in a row.

2020: At the urging of Roberto Clemente’s family, Major League Baseball pays tribute to its first Latin American superstar by allowing Puerto Rican players and others to wear his uniform number, 21, in his honor, on this day. This is akin to the wearing of #42 on Jackie Robinson Day. In addition, all members of the Pirates, Clemente’s former team, wear the number, the first time it has been worn by a team member.

