Braves News: Matt Olson nominated for Roberto Clemente award, Dylan Dodd to start Saturday, more

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson has been nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award. Per MLB, the award is given to the “player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Matt Olson has had a huge year in Atlanta and currently leads the league in home runs. 2023 has marked his best season to date.

“It means a lot,” Olson said of his nomination. “It’s an honor to be recognized in the same sentence as Clemente. It would be cool if it happened. It’s surreal and a great list of names to be a part of.”

The award winner will be revealed during the Fall Classic. Click here to cast your vote.

More Braves News:

Dylan Dodd is penciled in to start today’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It will be his first start for the Braves since June.

The Atlanta Braves dismantled the Pittsburgh Pirates in Friday’s series opener, winning 8-2.

The Braves will retire Andruw Jones’ number ahead of today’s matchup.

Jhancarlos Lara’s outing for the Rome Braves headlines the minor league recap.

MLB News:

The Colorado Rockies agreed to a two-year, $20M contract extension with right-hander German Marquez.

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen underwent surgery on his fractured finger. He will miss the remainder of the regular season, but could return for the postseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that starting pitcher Walker Buehler will not return this season. Buehler underwent Tommy John last year and will aim to get healthy for 2024.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed pitcher Julio Urias on administrative leave amidst domestic violence charges.