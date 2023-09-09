Braves recall Dylan Dodd, option Ben Heller to Gwinnett

As expected, the Atlanta Braves announced that they have recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd to the active roster. Ben Heller was optioned back to Gwinnett following Friday’s game to open up a roster spot. Dodd will start Saturday’s game against the Pirates.

The Braves are using this weekend as an opportunity to get their rotation some extra rest. Dodd will make his first appearance in the majors since June 14 where he allowed six hits and five runs in four innings against Detroit. Dodd has made five starts at the major league level this season and has a 7.40 ERA and a 7.66 FIP in 24 1/3 innings. He last pitched on August 30 for Gwinnett and allowed six hits and one run over 5 1/3 innings in Memphis.

Heller was recalled earlier this week to fill the roster spot of Collin McHugh, who was placed on the injured list. He tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings in two appearances during his latest stint on the active roster.