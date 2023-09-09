 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nature is healing as Austin Riley returns to the third spot in the Braves’ regular lineup

We are back with the full regulars in the lineup

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Austin Riley returns today from his brief absence due to illness and slots right back into the third spot in the Atlanta lineup. Sean Murphy also returns to the lineup, batting seventh, after Snitker wanted Travis d’Arnaud to catch two days in a row. This returns the lineup to it’s copy-paste variant that has been used so many times this season by the Braves.

The Pirates mixed up their lineup quite a bit and it can be seen below in the statcast preview. The Braves’ have a lot more offensive talent than Pittsburgh, as both teams are starting uninspiring options on the mound, even as the PIrates’ uninspiring option has shown more at the major league level than Atlanta’s Dylan Dodd has to this point.

