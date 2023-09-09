 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves vs Pirates Game Thread: 9/9/2023

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Check out the game preview here and the lineups here.

Join us and discuss the game in the comments below!

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power