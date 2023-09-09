Allan Winans will start for the Braves Sunday against Pirates

Allan Winans will start for the Atlanta Braves in Sunday’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Brian Snitker made the announcement following Saturday’s 8-4 loss to the Pirates.

Winans last pitched in the majors on August 21 where he struggled against the Mets allowing nine hits and seven runs in just 4 1/3 innings. He has made three starts this season and has a 5.17 ERA and a 3.58 FIP in 15 2/3 innings. Winans has put together an outstanding season at Gwinnett where he has appeared in 22 games and has a 2.95 ERA and a 3.91 FIP in 122 innings. He pitched in relief of Kyle Wright on Tuesday for Gwinnett and struggled allowing four earned runs while issuing a season-high five walks in four innings.

The Braves started Dylan Dodd in Saturday’s game. Brian Snitker said Thursday that they wanted to take the opportunity to give the rest of the rotation some extra rest. Atlanta hasn’t announced their starters yet for next week’s series in Philadelphia, but it appears that it will be Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton in Monday’s doubleheader.