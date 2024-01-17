Braves News: Baseball Prospectus’ Top 101 prospects list, international signings, and more

The Atlanta Braves had a relatively quiet day on the news front as the offseason rolls on. The international signing period opened on Monday, January 15 and will close on December 15. The Braves just took several guys off the board and are expected to sign a few more in the allotted time. Until then, we do have a couple of notes.

Braves Notes:

Hurston Waldrep and Ignacio Alvarez each appeared on Baseball Prospectus’ Top 101 prospects list.

Jonathan Cruz, the Braves’ director of Latin American scouting, discussed the most recent international signings, including Jose Perdomo.

Should Bartolo Colon be granted a spot in the Hall of Fame?

MLB News:

The San Francisco Giants have reportedly acquired catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel from the New York Mets in exchange for cash. The 29-year-old was designated for assignment last week.

The Cincinnati Reds traded reliever Daniel Duarte to the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. The move filled up all 40 spots on the Rangers’ roster.

The Washington Nationals hired former closer Sean Doolittle as a pitching strategist. Doolittle will aid the analytics department and pitching staff with “strategy, mental preparation, and mechanics.”

Houston Astros reliever Kendall Graveman is expected to miss all of 2024 after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder last week.