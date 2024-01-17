Daily Hammer Podcast: International Signing Day with Garrett Spain

The International Signing period is fully underway, and the Braves, like many across baseball, have already been plenty busy adding new talent to their farm system. Of course, the major news is around the Braves biggest signing, infielder Jose Perdomo. But a few other names, such as Juan Espinal, also stand out quite a bit.

Shawn Coleman welcomes Garrett Spain to discuss the new prospects, plus the focus for the Braves over the past few signing periods. Shawn and Garrett also look at the latest on the Braves farm system as a whole, including the latest on Hurston Waldrep, AJ Smith Shawver, and Nacho Alvarez.

