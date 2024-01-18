Braves News: Prospect lists, IFA podcast, more

Amazon is investing in Diamond Sports Group and may be able to begin streaming many sports teams’ games on Prime (seemingly not the Braves as of right now)as soon as this year. This may or may not make anything easier in the immediate future, but it does seem like we are moving towards a solution that might end up making games more accessible, instead of the current convoluted system.

Elsewhere, we are getting prospect lists at quite a rate right now and Baseball America is the latest. The Braves’ top two pitching prospects, AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep seem likely to make most of these national top 100 list and be rated as Atlanta’s top two, as is certainly the case in Baseball America’s version. Baseball Prospectus went off the beaten path, however, snubbing Smith-Shawver and including Ignacio Alvarez in their top 100.

Braves News

The Braves landed two prospects on Baseball America's top 100 prospects, with AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep each landing within the top 50.

Garrett went on the Daily Hammer Podcast to talk about the Braves’ prospects, particularly those recently signed in IFA.

We took a look at ex-Brave Brandon Phillips’ Hall of Fame resume.

MLB News

The Blue Jays agreed to a 4-year deal with Yariel Rodriguez.

The Mariners signed RHP Austin Voth to a 1-year deal.