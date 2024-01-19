Braves News: Outfield situation, Gary Sheffield’s Hall of Fame candidacy, and more

The Atlanta Braves had an incredibly uneventful Thursday. We are, however, in the final stretch of the offseason. Pitchers and catchers are set to report in just under a month, which makes for plenty of upcoming news. Until then, we do have a few notes regarding the Braves.

Braves Notes:

After acquiring Jarred Kelenic this offseason, the Braves’ outfield questions were answered. Now, the club may have one of the best outfields in the league.

Our Hall of Fame profile series continues with outfielder Gary Sheffield.

MLB News:

The Dylan Cease rumors continue, as the right-hander still remains with the Chicago White Sox.

The Houston Astros are reportedly “making a push” to sign lefty Josh Hader. The 29-year-old is arguably the best closer in the game.

The Oakland A’s have reportedly considered relocating to Salt Lake City. Executives have been in town to tour several ballparks this week.