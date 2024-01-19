Battery Power TV: Spencer Strider and Max Fried lead an Atlanta Braves rotation armed for a big 2024

The Atlanta Braves are counting down the days to Spring Training and we’re taking a deeper look at the team that will be reporting on February 14, starting with the rotation.

Spencer Strider established himself as the predominant strikeout pitcher in Major League Baseball while winning 20 games in 2023, but the rest of the rotation was a work in progress due to injuries and inconsistency throughout the season. The rest of the story for this group was full of ups and downs.

Max Fried was limited to just 14 starts. Kyle Wright was shelved with a shoulder injury and ultimately traded to Kansas City over the winter. Bryce Elder’s All-Star campaign took a turn toward regression in the second half while Charlie Morton navigated some highs and lows only to find himself injured when the postseason rolled around. All of that was happening while the club shuffled arm after arm in the fifth spot of the rotation.

With Chris Sale on board and Morton returning alongside Strider and Fried, the Braves have the makings of a formidable group, but there are plenty of questions as well — Will this be Fried’s final year in Atlanta? Can Elder regain his form and hold down the final spot. Which young arms could step up and be a factor? Will Ian Anderson or Huascar Ynoa return to make an impact?

Grant McAuley and Kris Willis cover all of that in the first of our 2024 Braves positional preview series. Be sure to like, share, and subscribe to the channel.