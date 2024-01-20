Braves News: Starting rotation strength, Ian Anderson expectations, and more

Friday marked another slow day on the news front for the Atlanta Braves. However, Braves Fest is just a week away and will be held at the Battery on Saturday, January 27. The free event will give fans the opportunity to interact with players, coaches, and more. Until then, there are a couple notes surrounding the Braves organization.

Braves Notes:

Our latest Braves Mailbag answers your questions on the starting rotation, Ian Anderson’s expectations, and more.

The latest episode of Battery Power TV previews the starting rotation, discusses Max Fried, Spencer Strider, and more.

Our Hall of Fame profile series continues with Andruw Jones.

MLB News:

The Los Angeles Angels signed reliever Robert Stephenson to a three-year contract worth $33M. The deal includes an option for 2027.

The Detroit Tigers avoided arbitration with right-hander Casey Mize. The 26-year-old will make $840K this year. The club filed for $815K.

The Houston Astros and closer Josh Hader agreed to a five-year, $95M contract. With no deferrals, the deal makes the largest contract for a relief pitcher in history.

The St. Louis Cardinals have reunited with Matt Carpenter after the two agreed to a one-year deal. The Braves released Carpenter last month.