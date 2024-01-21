Braves News: Mailbag, offseason dead zone, more

Kris answered some mailbag questions Saturday, as the offseason continues to drag on, despite there being a lot of quality free agents still available. It is pretty wild how slow this offseason has moved without any disruptions like a work stoppage. The increasing TV revenue uncertainty has likely led some teams to tighten their purse-strings to some extent, but there are 20 of MLBTR’s top 50 free agents still available in late January, which does not seem normal. I’m generally resistant to the idea that the offseason needs to be changed in order to condense the transactions into a shorter time period, because it won’t launch baseball to the top of the headlines above the NFL anyway, and then there would be a TRUE long deadzone, but this offseason has been a bit of a slog outside of Alex Anthopoulos’ trading carousel. I also say this as a fan of arguably the most active team this offseason in Atlanta. Maybe I’m just greedy for things to happen for me to think about, but it would be nice for transactions to be about wrapped up by now as we head down the home stretch into Spring Training.

Braves News

Kris answered mailbag questions about Marcell Ozuna, AJ Minter, and more.

Stephen explored the Hall of Fame candidacy of Billy Wagner.

MLB News

The White Sox signed right-handed reliever John Brebbia (fun name!) to a 1 year deal with a mutual option for a second.

The Yankees reportedly offered Blake Snell $150 million over 6 years, but Snell is still looking for significantly more than that.

Pirates’ owner Bob Nutting is getting ambitious by his standards, and expecting a team that is short of being a good team, but in contention for a playoff spot throughout the season.

Dana Brown may be taking a different approach from his former boss, as he has not been looking to extend Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, or Kyle Tucker recently.

The Twins may no longer be in the market for a salary dump.