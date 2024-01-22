This Day In Braves History: Hank Aaron passes away at age 86

Braves Franchise History

2006 - The Braves sign pitcher Jorge Sosa to a one-year, $2.2 million deal.

2021 - Hank Aaron passes away at the age of 86.

MLB History

1901 - Connie Mack signs a 10-year lease on grounds at 29th and Columbia to be called Columbia Park. A contract is set for construction of single-deck stands to hold 7,500 people.

1904 - William H. Yawkey, purchases the DETROIT TIGERS from S.F. Angus for $50,000.

1913 - The New York Giants give the Yankees permission to use the Polo Grounds for the upcoming season as the lease on Hilltop grounds had expired.

1929 - The Yankees announce that they will put numbers on the backs of their uniforms, becoming the first baseball team to start continuous use of the numbers.

1976 - Robin Roberts and Bob Lemon are voted to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA.

1982 - Reggie Jackson agrees to a four-year contract worth nearly $4 million with the Angels.

1988 - As a result of the Players Association's 1985 collusion suit against the owners, an arbitrator declares seven players no-risk free agents until March 1 which gives them a chance to sign with other clubs despite already having contracts. The players are Juan Beniquez, Tom Brookens, Kirk Gibson, Carlton Fisk, Donnie Moore, Joe Niekro and Butch Wynegar. Gibson will sign with the Dodgers, win NL MVP and help them win the World Series.

1997 - Don Mattingly announces his retirement at a press conference held at Yankee Stadium.

1998 - Rickey Henderson agrees to a contract with the Oakland A’s.

2003 - David Ortiz signs with the Boston Red Sox. Ortiz had recently been released by the Minnesota Twins.

2012 - Kevin Millwood agrees to a deal with the Seattle Mariners.

2013 - The Phillies sign Delmon Young to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

2014 - The Yankees agree to a seven-year, $155 million deal with pitcher Masahiro Tanaka.

2016 - The Mets re-sign outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to a three-year, $75 million deal.

2019 - Mariano Rivera becomes the first player to be a unanimous selection to the Hall of Fame. Roy Halladay, Mike Mussina and Edgar Martinez also gain induction.

