Braves News: Hall of Fame Voting, Battery Power Podcast Returns, More

We are now one day away from the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction class being announced.

As of late Saturday night, here is the latest results, with right at half the votes known:

With 191 ballots revealed/~49.7% known:



Beltré - 99.0%

Mauer - 83.2%

Helton - 82.2%

Wagner - 78.5%

Sheffield - 74.3%

Jones - 70.7%

Beltrán - 66.5%

Utley - 41.4%

A-Rod - 39.3%

Ramírez - 35.1%

Abreu - 19.4%

Pettitte - 15.2%

Rollins - 15.2%

Vizquel - 10.5%

Buehrle - 7.9%

It seems likely that is going to be a crowded class with Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton, and Billy Wagner currently above the needed 75% threshold to be apart of the 2024 class. Gary Sheffield is knocking on the door, while Andruw Jones is also holding steady above 70%.

For many in Braves county, this has to be a fun sight to see. With former Braves Wagner, Sheffield, and especially Jones all showing very strong results this year, it will be fun to see the results on Tuesday. And while Jones may not get in this year, he clearly has taken another significant jump in votes that could indicate a very strong chance to finally get his deserved recognition in 2025.

