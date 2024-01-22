Collin McHugh announces his retirement

Former Atlanta Braves reliever Collin McHugh announced his retirement Monday on his Instagram account. McHugh enjoyed an 11-year career in the majors and spent the last two with the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta declined a club option in McHugh’s contract for the 2024 season earlier this offseason.

McHugh had an interesting path to the majors. He played college baseball at Berry College in Rome, Georgia and was drafted in the 18th round by the New York Mets. He made his major league debut with the Mets in 2012 and was traded to the Rockies in 2013. His career took off in Houston where he was a big part of their rotation for four seasons before transitioning into a bullpen role. He returned from injury and pitched for the Rays in 2021 before signing with the Braves for the 2022 season. In two seasons with Atlanta, McHugh appeared in 99 games while posting a 3.38 ERA and a 3.34 FIP in 128 innings to go along with 122 strikeouts and just 36 walks.