Braves News: Hall Of Fame Vote, Colin McHugh, More

The day has finally arrived.

The 2024 Hall of Fame Class will be announced on Tuesday Evening, and it appears at this time we could get as five players selected:

Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton, Billy Wagner, Gary Sheffield

The first three seem to be in a very good spot to earn the call, while Wagner seems to be gaining steam. Sheffield appears to be considered a “long shot”, though his results have continued to get better and better in recent weeks. It will be very interesting to see if the former Braves, Wagner and Sheffield, can make a good push to earn the vote as the final votes are tallied.

