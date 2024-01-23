Braves News: Hall Of Fame Vote, Colin McHugh, More

The day has finally arrived.
The 2024 Hall of Fame Class will be announced on Tuesday Evening, and it appears at this time we could get as five players selected:
Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton, Billy Wagner, Gary Sheffield
The first three seem to be in a very good spot to earn the call, while Wagner seems to be gaining steam. Sheffield appears to be considered a “long shot”, though his results have continued to get better and better in recent weeks. It will be very interesting to see if the former Braves, Wagner and Sheffield, can make a good push to earn the vote as the final votes are tallied.
Braves News
- Reliever Collin McHugh announced his retirement from baseball on Monday. McHugh has been a valuable reliever for the Braves over the past few seasons.
- The Battery Power Top 30 prospect series began on Monday with prospects 25-30.
- Where does Ronald Acuña Jr. currently rank among the all-time greats in Braves franchise history? Kris Willis looked at the question on Monday.
- A few thoughts about the offseason as we trudge our way through January.
- Charlie Culberson is fully focused on his new role as a reliever heading to Spring Training.
MLB News
- The Dodgers signed James Paxton to a one year deal.
- Tommy Edman received a two year extension with the Cardinals.
- Aroldis Chapman signed a one year deal with Pirates.
- The Orioles avoided arbitration with Cionel Perez.
Loading comments...