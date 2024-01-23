2024 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement: How to Watch

The voting results for the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame class will be revealed Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m. ET live on MLB Network. Coverage will actually begin at 4 p.m. ET, but if you are only interested in the results, then you don’t need to tune in until 6 p.m.

Players on the ballot need reach the 75% threshold to gain induction this summer in Cooperstown. Former manager Jim Leyland was voted in by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee back in December.

As announced moments ago by @baseballhall, the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot: pic.twitter.com/wBfOUheuF3 — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) November 20, 2023

Newcomers on this year’s ballot include Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and Chase Utley. There are five former players on the ballot that were with the Braves at various points in their career. The biggest names are Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield and Billy Wagner. Sheffield is in his 10th and final year on the ballot. Wagner is in his ninth year while Jones is in his seventh.

Beltre, Mauer, Wagner and Todd Helton are all tracking towards election in Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame tracker. Sheffield is right at the threshold as of Tuesday morning at 74.6%. Andruw Jones has seen increased support every year on the ballot and is tracking at 69.9% but has picked up just three votes year over year on the public tracker. Remember there is a large part of the electorate that chooses to keep their votes private.

2024 Baseball Hall of Fame Election Results

Date: Tuesday, January 23

Time: 4 p.m. ET (Preview Show), Results will be announced at 6 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network