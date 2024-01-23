Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton elected to Hall of Fame

The votes have been counted and there are three new members of Baseball’s Hall of Fame. Third baseman Adrian Beltre and catcher Joe Mauer were elected on their first ballot. They will be joined by former Rockies first baseman Todd Helton who was in his sixth year on the ballot. Those three will join former manager Jim Leyland and will be inducted on July 21 in Cooperstown, New York.

Beltre received 95.1% of the vote. Helton finished at 79.7% while Mauer checked in at 76.1%. Billy Wagner just missed on gaining induction finishing with 73.8%.

Gary Sheffield came up short in his final year on the ballot receiving 63.9%. Andruw Jones had a small gain over last year and finished at 61.6%. Carlos Beltran saw a significant jump to 57.1%.

Sheffield saw a significant increase in support from the writers that made their ballots public, but again came up short. While he falls off the writer’s ballot, he may still gain induction via the era committee. Wagner missed induction by just five votes and will be entering his final year on the ballot next year. Jones still has three more cracks at it with the writers.