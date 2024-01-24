This Day in Braves History: Chipper Jones is elected into the Hall of Fame on his first Ballot

Braves Franchise History

1973 - Warren Spahn becomes just the sixth player to be elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Spahn received 316 of 380 votes to gain admission.

2008 - The Braves avoided arbitration with reliever Rafael Soriano by signing him to a two-year, $9 million deal.

2013 - The Braves acquire outfielder Justin Upton and third baseman Chris Johnson from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Randall Delgado, Zeke Spruill, Martin Prada, Nick Ahmed and Brandon Drury.

2018 - Chipper Jones is elected to the Hall of Fame in his first attempt along with Jim Thome, Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero.

MLB History

1900 - National League officials hold a secret meeting in Cleveland to supposedly discuss dropping the Baltimore, Cleveland, Louisville and Washington DC franchises from the league roster. All four teams will be contracted before the start of the season.

1939 - Eddie Collins, Willie Keeler and George Sisler are elected to the Hall of Fame. Sisler set a major league record with 257 hits in 1920 and hit .420 in 1922. Collins hit .333 for his career and stole 744 bases while winning the World Series four different times. Keeler hit .341 for his career while amassing 2,932 hits.

1950 - Jackie Robinson signs a contract for $35,000 reportedly making him the highest-paid player in Brooklyn Dodgers history.

1955 - In an effort to speed up the game, Major League Baseball announces a new rule which requires the pitcher to deliver the ball within 20 seconds after taking the mound.

1980 - Nelson Doubleday and Fred Wilpon head a group of investors who purchase the New York Mets for a reported $21.1 million.

2012 - The Detroit Tigers sign Prince Fielder to a nine-year, $214 million contract. The Giants also agreed to a two-year, $40.5 million deal with Tim Lincecum avoiding what would have likely been a record pay out through arbitration.

2019 - The Dodgers sign outfielder A.J. Pollock to a four-year, $55 million deal.

