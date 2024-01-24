Braves News: 2024 Hall of Fame class, prospect list and more

The Baseball Hall of Fame grew by three on Tuesday night as Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton make up the 2024 class. The three will be officially inducted on July 21, alongside former manager Jim Leyland.

The Hall of Fame voting results pic.twitter.com/rPofj0hyYj — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) January 23, 2024

Beltre and Mauer were each elected in their first year on the ballot. Helton, however, spent six years on the ballot before becoming a Hall of Famer.

At least 75% of votes are required to be elected, and former Atlanta Brave Billy Wagner just missed the mark with 73.8%. Gary Sheffield also fell short at 63.9% in his final year on the ballot. Andruw Jones ended with 61.6% of votes, while Carlos Beltran earned 57.1%.

Despite this year’s shortcomings, there is still plenty of opportunity for more Braves’ representation in the HOF.

More Braves News:

From Luke Waddell to Adam Maier, here are numbers 19-24 on our Preseason Top 30 Braves Prospect List.

MLB News:

The Los Angeles Angels signed reliever Matt Moore to a one-year, $9M contract. The southpaw signed with the Halos last season, too, on a one-year deal worth $7.55M.

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly finalizing a deal with first baseman Rhys Hoskins. The two have agreed to a two-year, $34M contract.

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed left-hander Kolby Allard to a one-year split contract. The Braves non-tendered Allard in November.

The Washington Nationals and outfielder Joey Gallo agreed to a one-year, $5M deal. Gallo can also earn an additional $1M in performance bonuses.