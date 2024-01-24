Daily Hammer Podcast: 2024 Hall of Fame Class

The 2024 MLB Hall of Class has officially been announced, with Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton, and Joe Mauer joining Jim Leyland as part of the class. While each of these players certainly deserved induction, the eyes of Braves country were on Billy Wagner (just five votes short), Andruw Jones, and Gary Sheffield, the next three highest vote-getters but who each fell short of the needed 75%. While Sheffield had his final year of eligibility, the hope remains eye Wagner and Jones will get in over the next few years.

Shawn Coleman discusses this years voting and why external factors should keep hopes high for Jones and Wagner over the next few seasons on the Daily Hammer.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.