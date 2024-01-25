Braves News: Top 30 prospect list, Luis Guillorme, more

Our prospect team continues their great work on our Braves top 30 prospect list, as we look towards the rapidly approaching Spring Training. While the system is still recovering from a plethora of trades and graduations, it does seem to be gradually building back up from all of the losses. Some of the recent international signings are making the list, which is a good sign, as the Braves continue to build back up their infrastructure in the international market after it was severely damaged in the aftermath of the signing scandal. Additionally, there have been some promising early returns from some of their recent draftees. We are beginning to see a more balanced system again, with interesting talent at all levels of the system, after a few years when the bottom of the system was pretty bleak.

Braves News

Our prospect team continued their work with numbers 18-13 on our Braves top 30 prospect list.

Sam took a look at what Luis Guillorme can bring to the Braves this season.

MLB News

The Marlins are open to trading one of their young starters.

The Angels could be interested in Joey Votto.

Trey Mancini signed with the Marlins on a minor league deal.

The Mets still have interest in some relief pitchers on the free agent market.