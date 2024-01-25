Atlanta Braves 2024 Preseason Top 30 prospect list

The Atlanta Braves have been busy in recent seasons rebuilding the depth in their minor league system. Their return to the international market has yielded the likes of Diego Benitez, Luis Guanipa and 2024 signing Jose Perdomo. They have spent a lot of draft capital on pitching and have two high-profile arms in AJ Smith-Shawver and 2023 first round pick Hurston Waldrep, who both could make an impact at the major league level in 2024.
Below is our preseason list of the Top 30 Braves prospects heading into the 2024 season along with honorable mentions. Individual write ups can be found in the links at the bottom of the article.
13. Diego Benitez - INF
14. Sabin Ceballos - INF
15. Cade Kuehler - RHP
16. Seth Keller - RHP
17. Dylan Dodd - LHP
18. Douglas Glod - OF
19. Adam Maier - RHP
20. Isaiah Drake - OF
21. Garrett Baumann - RHP
22. Blake Burkhalter - RHP
23. Didier Fuentes - RHP
24. Luke Waddell - INF
25. Mario Baez - INF
26. Tyler Owens - RHP
27. Lucas Braun - RHP
28. Jesse Franklin - OF
29. Ambioris Tavarez - INF
30. Hayden Harris - LHP