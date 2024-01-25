Atlanta Braves 2024 Preseason Top 30 prospect list

The Braves’ minor league system won’t rank highly in 2024, but there are some intriguing names on the list.

The Atlanta Braves have been busy in recent seasons rebuilding the depth in their minor league system. Their return to the international market has yielded the likes of Diego Benitez, Luis Guanipa and 2024 signing Jose Perdomo. They have spent a lot of draft capital on pitching and have two high-profile arms in AJ Smith-Shawver and 2023 first round pick Hurston Waldrep, who both could make an impact at the major league level in 2024.

Below is our preseason list of the Top 30 Braves prospects heading into the 2024 season along with honorable mentions. Individual write ups can be found in the links at the bottom of the article.

13. Diego Benitez - INF

14. Sabin Ceballos - INF

15. Cade Kuehler - RHP

16. Seth Keller - RHP

17. Dylan Dodd - LHP

18. Douglas Glod - OF

19. Adam Maier - RHP

20. Isaiah Drake - OF

21. Garrett Baumann - RHP

22. Blake Burkhalter - RHP

23. Didier Fuentes - RHP

24. Luke Waddell - INF

25. Mario Baez - INF

26. Tyler Owens - RHP

27. Lucas Braun - RHP

28. Jesse Franklin - OF

29. Ambioris Tavarez - INF

30. Hayden Harris - LHP