Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Prospects with Baseball America’s Ben Badler

The 2024 International Signing Period is underway, and much of the heavy lifting for many teams around major league baseball is complete. Now, it is the time of year where many outlets will reveal their best prospect lists for the upcoming seasons. One of the sources of prospect coverage is Baseball America, and their own Ben Badler joined Shawn Coleman to discuss the latest on the Braves minor league system.

Shawn and Ben discuss the 2024 international signing class, the best of the Braves current minor leagues, Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider, and Andruw Jones. Plus, how international scouting has changed over the past decade but is still an inexact science.

