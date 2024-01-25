Braves radio broadcast Jim Powell not returning for 2024

Veteran Atlanta Braves radio broadcaster Jim Powell announced Thursday that he won’t be returning to the booth for the 2024 season. Powell has been a staple on Braves radio broadcasts for the past 15 years alongside the late Don Sutton, Joe Simpson and Mark Lemke among others.

An update for the many who have reached out to check my status. pic.twitter.com/hyKyYFSLZB — Jim Powell (@Jim_Powell) January 25, 2024

Powell doesn’t mention a reason for his departure, but reading that certainly feels as though it wasn’t his decision. He does say that he will be seeking new challenges both inside and outside of baseball and will update everyone when the time comes.

Fans have seen a big shakeup on the TV side of Braves’ broadcasts of late. Brandon Gaudin replaced long time play-by-play man Chip Caray prior to the 2023 season after Caray departed for St. Louis. Bally Sports announced this offseason that veteran broadcaster C.J. Nitkowski will join Gaudin in the booth for the 2024 season with Jeff Francouer taking a step back with a reduced schedule.