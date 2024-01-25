Braves announce 2024 minor league coaching staffs

The Atlanta Braves announced their minor league coaching staffs for the 2024 season on Thursday. Former Mississippi and Rome manager Kanekoa Texeira will take over as the new manager of the Gwinnett Stripers replacing Matt Tuiasosopo who was promoted to the major league staff.

Angel Flores is the new manager for Double A Mississippi after spending last season at Rome. The Emperors will be managed by Cody Gabella, who was Low A Augusta’s manager in 2023. The GreenJackets’ new manager will be first-time manager Winston Sawyer. Sawyer spent last season as a coach with the FCL Braves.

Nestor Perez and Markel Gonzalez will return as managers of the FCL and DSL Braves. Additionally, Kevin Hooper returns for his third season as Atlanta’s director of player development. Paul Davis also returns as the director of pitching development.

You can find the full list of the minor league coaching staffs below: