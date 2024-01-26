PTBNL Episode 68: ZiPS Projections, Austin Riley, Hall of Fame and more

Kris and Stephen are back this week for the latest episode of PTBNL. This week, the guys talk about how absurd the projections are for Ronald Acuna Jr in 2024 and ponder an interesting question on Austin Riley. The guys also discuss the potential for regression for Marcell Ozuna and Orlando Arcia as well as entertain the Hall of Fame discourse.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.