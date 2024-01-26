 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PTBNL Episode 68: ZiPS Projections, Austin Riley, Hall of Fame and more

Kris and Stephen are back with another episode of The Podcast to be Named Later.

By Stephen Tolbert
MLB: NLDS-Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kris and Stephen are back this week for the latest episode of PTBNL. This week, the guys talk about how absurd the projections are for Ronald Acuna Jr in 2024 and ponder an interesting question on Austin Riley. The guys also discuss the potential for regression for Marcell Ozuna and Orlando Arcia as well as entertain the Hall of Fame discourse.

