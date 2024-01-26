Braves News: 2024 minor league coaching staff, Jim Powell out on radio broadcasts, and more

With Spring Training quickly approaching, Atlanta Braves news is beginning to return to midseason form. First up, the Braves announced the minor league coaching staff for the 2024 season.

Kanekoa Texeira is at the helm for the Gwinnett Stripers to replace Matt Tuiasosopo, who was promoted to the major league coaching staff. 37-year-old Texeira previously managed the Rome and Mississippi Braves.

Angel Flores, previously the manager of the Rome Braves, will take over as manager for Double-A Mississippi. The high-A affiliate, recently dubbed the Rome Emperors, will be managed by Cody Gabella. The Augusta GreenJackets, the low-A affiliate, will be managed by rookie manager Winston Sawyer. The FCL and DSL Braves will stick with the same managers for the upcoming season.

More Braves News:

After a 15 year run, Braves radio broadcaster Jim Powell announced that he will not return to the booth for the 2024 season.

Our preseason top 30 prospect list continues with numbers 7-12.

A couple of Braves’ executives provided their stance on Georgia’s latest sports betting bill.

The Daily Hammer Podcast discusses the 2024 international signing class with Ben Badler of Baseball America.

MLB News:

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed outfielder Joc Pederson to a one-year deal with a $12.5M guarantee. The contract includes a mutual option for 2025.

The Texas Rangers have reportedly signed reliever David Robertson to a one-year deal in the $11M-$12M range. A corresponding move will be required to free a spot on the 40-man roster.

The Baltimore Orioles are among others interested in starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen.